Sheffield United are reportedly keeping an eye on Leicester City defender Harry Souttar.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old, a towering centre-back at 6ft 7ins, joined the Blades on loan from Leicester in the summer of 2024.

He was a hit at Bramall Lane, endearing himself to supporters with his full-blooded approach and commanding displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, his season in South Yorkshire was curtailed by an Achilles tendon rupture suffered on Boxing Day.

He returned to his parent club for treatment and did not feature again for Sheffield United.

Harry Souttar made 22 appearances during his loan spell at Sheffield United. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield United keep tabs on ex-Blade

According to The Star, there remains a mutual affection between Souttar and the Blades. While a move for the defender is not believed to be a priority, Sheffield United are thought to be keeping an eye on his progress.

Regarding his rehabilitation, Foxes boss Marti Cifuentes said: “Soutts is coming back from a long-term injury, so that’s a great possibility for me. When I look back to the bench, we have a lot of possibilities as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even when Leicester were last in the Championship, prior to his Sheffield United switch, Souttar was on the fringes.

If he again finds himself facing stern competition for minutes, another move away from the King Power Stadium would hardly seem unlikely.

Harry Souttar impressed after joining Sheffield United on loan from Leicester City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Chris Wilder’s comments

Earlier this year, when asked about the possibility of reuniting with Souttar, Blades boss Chris Wilder said: “Who knows? All you can do when you come in on loan is impress everybody, and he certainly impressed the supporters, he certainly impressed me and the coaching staff and his fellow players.

“The first obstacle and hurdle he has to overcome is getting himself back onto the football pitch, because Achilles injuries are not the most easy ones to deal with - especially when you are six foot seven.