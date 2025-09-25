Sheffield United have reportedly stepped up interest in Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The winger is a product of Arsenal’s academy but turned down a new Gunners contract in favour of a move to Brighton last year.

He spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, but stepped down to League One for a temporary spell at Bolton Wanderers in the summer.

The 20-year-old has hit the ground running in the third tier, registering two goals and three assists across his first nine games.

Sheffield United step up interest

Sheffield United have been linked with a mid-season move for the England youth international and now appear to have stepped up interest.

According to The Argus, the Blades had Cozier-Duberry watched in Bolton’s recent 4-1 rout of Wigan Athletic.

It remains to be seen whether Sheffield United will seek to interrupt the wideman’s loan spell at Bolton when the transfer window opens in January.

Newly-appointed Blades boss Chris Wilder could be forgiven for wanting to put his own stamp on the squad after seeing it change over his summer away from the dugout.

Amario Cozier-Duberry spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Steven Schumacher verdict

Regarding Cozier-Dubbery, Trotters boss Steven Schumacher said: “We knew we’d signed a good player on loan because we’d done our homework on him.

“We had got character references from people who had worked with him at Blackburn last season who said that coming down to this level, where he might get more space and perhaps not come up against as many physical full-backs and wing-backs, would mean he could really shine.

“I can't say I'm fully surprised, but I'm delighted with how it's gone for him he's been a joy to work with.

