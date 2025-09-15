SHEFFIELD UNITED have confirmed the return of stability and momentum back to their Premier League promotion push.

After taking training on Monday, Chris Wilder put pen to paper on a new two-year contract.

The 57-year-old returns for a third stint managing the club he supported as a boy and played for in two spells just 89 days after being sacked, primarily over disagreements about the use of artificial intelligence to identify players.

But the attempt by owners COH Sports to take the club in a new direction has backfired badly, with Wilder's successor Ruben Selles sacked on Sunday after just six games in charge, all of them lost.

They have acknowledged as much in words and deeds. They are still in their first year of owning a football club after buying out Abdullah bin Mosaad Al Saud at Christmas.

A statement from the Championship club's taciturn owners said Wilder had been brought back to bring stability, and "to restore momentum".

"Following a difficult start to the season, the board felt it necessary to make a change in order to stabilise performances and strengthen our push for promotion," they explained. "While the adoption of a different style of play was pursued with ambition, results have clearly not met expectations.

"Chris Wilder returns with proven leadership and an unparalleled understanding of Sheffield United. We are confident he is the right person to restore momentum, unite the squad and supporters, and deliver the results necessary to achieve our objectives this season.

RETURN: Chris Wilder is back for a third spell as Sheffield United manager (Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"We would like to thank Ruben Selles for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club. Responsibility for recent results lies with us as owners, and we remain fully committed to supporting the team and pursuing promotion."

Promotion is important for the Blades this season as it is the last of their Premier League parachute payment, and history shows it is becoming increasingly difficult to win it without one.

No information has yet been given about Wilder's backroom team, but it would be a surprise if he was not joined by erstwhile coaches Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge.

Jack Lester, part of Wilder's backroom staff last season, joined Brentford last week. That could see a promotion for former Bradford City manager Michael Collins, currently coaching the under-21as.

SACKED: Ruben Selles (Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Wilder was dismissed weeks after taking the Blades to the Championship play-off final, where they lost to a stoppage-time Sunderland goal. Six of the team which started the game are no longer at the club, including captain Jack Robinson.

Wilder took the Blades from League One to the Premier League in his first spell as manager, from 2016 to 2021, only to be sacked with the club heading towards relegation. After two spells of Paul Heckingbottom – one as interim – either side of Slavisa Jokanovic, Prince Abdullah rehired Wilder in late 2023.

His first game in charge is at Bramall Lane, against Charlton Athletic in the Championship on Saturday.