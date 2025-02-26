Championship strugglers Hull City suffer blow after Aston Villa loanee returns to parent club for injury treatment
Barry, who joined City in the winter window for the rest of 2024-25, damaged his cartilage in the first half of Saturday’s Championship victory at Sunderland.
The 21-year-old forward, who has made four appearances for the club since signing, is to return to parent club Aston Villa for a spell of rehabilitation, with the Tigers remaining hopeful that he could again feature in the club’s survival fight before the end of he campaign.
Hull beat off significant second-tier interest to sign Barry last month.
The Midlander enjoyed an exceptional first half of the season on loan at Stockport County, scoring an impressive 16 goals in 24 matches.
His electric performances saw him named the League One Player of the Month for August and November, while he was the third-tier’s leading marksman at the time of his Villa recall.
In August, Barry became only the fourth player to win the EFL’s Young Player of the Month award twice, having previously achieved the accolade in September 2023 during his first spell with Stockport.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.