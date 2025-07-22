For Sheffield United and Middlesbrough, promotion will be the aim and expectations will be pretty high.

Under the guidance of Chris Wilder, the Blades reached the play-off final last term before falling at the final hurdle against Sunderland.

Ruben Selles, fresh from keeping Hull afloat, is now at the Bramall Lane helm and looking to spearhead another promotion tilt.

Like Sheffield United, Middlesbrough have an impressive squad but have suffered setbacks in recent years.

After two mid-table finishes, Michael Carrick was jettisoned and has been succeeded by the highly-rated Rob Edwards.

The decision to axe Carrick clearly displayed where the Middlesbrough hierarchy think the club should be - and Edwards will be under pressure to deliver.

For Wednesday, it is about surviving rather than thriving. The club are losing key figures in the midst of a financial crisis and there is lingering uncertainty in the dugout.

Avoiding relegation after such a turbulent summer will be a tall order, but Wednesday supporters will be desperate to see the Owls keep their heads above water.

Hull, meanwhile, fall somewhere in the middle of the aforementioned clubs. The Tigers want to reach the top flight but an embargo has slowed the pace of their summer business.

The second tier of English football is incredibly competitive and relegated trio Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton will be keen to ensure their respective stays in the division are short.

Coming up from League One are Birmingham City, Wrexham and Charlton Athletic, with many tipping the former two to compete near the summit.

Here is how the TipMan Tips supercomputer thinks the final Championship table will look.