A few clubs including Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Hull City have been represented

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are battling it out for 2nd spot in the table with Burnley currently running away with the league. Hull City are comfortably in mid-table and it will be all about next season for Liam Rosenior’s side now.

As for Rotherham United, they are only five points above the relegation zone and need to pick up some more points. Huddersfield Town are struggling and risk dropping into League One under Neil Warnock.

Here is a look at the Championship team of the season so far, with statistics via WhoScored, with a few surprise inclusions as we run through the starting XI...

1 . Viktor Johansson, Rotherham United Average rating: 6.9

2 . Cyrus Christie, Hull City Average rating: 6.8

3 . Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Burnley Average rating: 7.2

4 . Tom Lockyer, Luton Town Average rating: 7.1