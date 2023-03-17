News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
4 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Championship team of the season so far includes Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Burnley, QPR, Hull City and Watford men - gallery

A few clubs including Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Hull City have been represented

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:51 GMT

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are battling it out for 2nd spot in the table with Burnley currently running away with the league. Hull City are comfortably in mid-table and it will be all about next season for Liam Rosenior’s side now.

As for Rotherham United, they are only five points above the relegation zone and need to pick up some more points. Huddersfield Town are struggling and risk dropping into League One under Neil Warnock.

Here is a look at the Championship team of the season so far, with statistics via WhoScored, with a few surprise inclusions as we run through the starting XI...

Average rating: 6.9

1. Viktor Johansson, Rotherham United

Average rating: 6.9 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Average rating: 6.8

2. Cyrus Christie, Hull City

Average rating: 6.8 Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales
Average rating: 7.2

3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Burnley

Average rating: 7.2 Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Average rating: 7.1

4. Tom Lockyer, Luton Town

Average rating: 7.1 Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3