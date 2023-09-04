All Sections
Championship team of the week features ex-Leeds United stars as Sunderland dominate - gallery

There were some superb performances in the Championship over the weekend.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:22 BST

Fans were treated to another intriguing weekend of second tier action, with some games more eventful than others.

Leeds United supporters were left frustrated by a goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday but there were goal feasts elsewhere in the division.

Middlesbrough’s winless run continued but Huddersfield Town turned a corner, defeating West Bromwich Albion away from home.

But who were the league’s top performers?

Here is the latest Championship team of the week, generated by WhoScored ratings.

Here is the latest Championship team of the week.

1. Championship team of the week

Here is the latest Championship team of the week. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.7

2. GK: Asmir Begovic (Queens Park Rangers)

WhoScored rating: 8.7 Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.4

3. RB: Trai Hume (Sunderland)

WhoScored rating: 8.4 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.5

4. CB: Liam Lindsay (Preston North End)

WhoScored rating: 7.5 Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

