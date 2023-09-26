Championship team of the week features Leeds United duo, Cardiff City trio and Ipswich Town star - gallery
Leeds United have two players in the latest Championship team of the week.
The Whites appear to have found their rhythm under Daniel Farke and were impressive as they swept Watford aside at the weekend.
Their attacking options are the envy of the league and two members of their attacking contingent feature in the latest selection.
There are also places for three Cardiff City stars as well as a Plymouth Argyle duo.
Here is the latest WhoScored Championship team of the week.
1 / 3