Championship team of the week features Leeds United duo, Cardiff City trio and Ipswich Town star - gallery

Leeds United have two players in the latest Championship team of the week.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST

The Whites appear to have found their rhythm under Daniel Farke and were impressive as they swept Watford aside at the weekend.

Their attacking options are the envy of the league and two members of their attacking contingent feature in the latest selection.

There are also places for three Cardiff City stars as well as a Plymouth Argyle duo.

Here is the latest WhoScored Championship team of the week.

1. Championship team of the week

Here is the latest WhoScored Championship team of the week. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.9

2. GK: Jak Alnwick (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 8.9 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.8

3. RB: Perry Ng (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 7.8 Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.7

4. CB: Liam Lindsay (Preston North End)

WhoScored rating: 8.7 Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

