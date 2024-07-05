In fact, there is an argument to be made for every Yorkshire-based Championship club being capable of sealing promotion this season. Leeds have licked their wounds after their Wembley heartbreak and will be among the favourites to seal a Premier League return.

Sheffield United are also having to bounce back from disappointment, having suffered relegation from the top flight. The rebuild under Chris Wilder recently started with the addition of Leeds academy product Jamie Shackleton.

Hull are ushering in a new era under Tim Walter and the club have an ambitious owner in Acun Ilıcalı. The Tigers were taken to the brink of the play-offs last term by Liam Rosenior, before the axe was wielded and a change was made in the dugout.

Sheffield Wednesday were nowhere near the promotion picture last term but there is renewed optimism at Hillsborough. Danny Rohl worked wonders last season and now has a full pre-season to prepare his squad.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have a highly-rated head coach in Michael Carrick and have made some impressive signings early on in the transfer window.

But which Championship club have the most expensive squad? Here are the estimated squad values of every single squad in the second tier, courtesy of Transfermarkt.