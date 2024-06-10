Charlton Athletic 'agree deal' to sign former Barnsley midfielder after Luton Town release

Charlton Athletic have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Barnsley midfielder Luke Berry after his Luton Town departure.

The 31-year-old is available as a free agent having been released by Luton following their relegation from the Premier League. His exit brought an end to seven years at Kenilworth Road, during which he represented the Hatters in all four tiers of professional football in England.

Berry now appears set for a new challenge in the capital, with the South London Press claiming Charlton have struck a deal to take the midfielder to The Valley.

The report claims Berry is only a medical away from being a Charlton player, with the completion of the deal having been delayed due to the midfielder being away on holiday.

Former Barnsley midfielder Luke Berry looks set for a summer move. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

A familiar face in South Yorkshire, Berry spent the 2014/15 season at Barnsley after making the step up from the fifth tier. He joined the Reds from Cambridge United and racked up 37 appearances before returning to the U’s/

Luton came calling in 2017, when the Hatters were still in League Two. Berry was involved in a remarkable three promotion-winning campaigns, eventually turning out for the club in the top flight.

