Greg Docherty has been snapped up by Charlton Athletic following his Hull City departure.

The 27-year-old was a popular figure at the MKM Stadium but was released at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a four-year spell. An energetic and experienced midfielder, it appeared only a matter of time before he was recruited.

Charlton have managed to bring Docherty on board, handing the former Rangers man a three-year deal with the option of a further year. He has become the club’s seventh summer signing as they continue their rebuild under Nathan Jones.

Jones said: “We’re really delighted to get this signing over the line, he’s someone we’ve been chasing for a long time, all through the summer. He’s a player that has been promoted from this league and has been a Championship player for a long period of time. He has real pedigree as a person, an athlete and a player.

Hull City allowed Greg Docherty to seek pastures new as a free agent. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“He’s someone that we’re really thrilled to have acquired, again we’ve had to beat off a lot of opposition for his signature. He’ll add real competition, real strength, real leadership qualities to the team and there is big scope for him to develop and move forward with us.”

Charlton were linked with Docherty back in January, as were Bristol Rovers. Despite speculation, the midfielder saw out the season at Hull.

Charlton’s technical director Andy Scott said: “Greg is a player who we have had a strong interest in since we came to the club and the fact that we have managed to secure his signature with the options he had is really pleasing.

“He’s a player with lots of different qualities and is ideally suited to Nathan’s style. We’ve all worked very hard to get this over the line and Greg adds another very strong midfield option, bringing quality on the ball, tenacity, leadership, outstanding professionalism and game understanding to the group.