Former Chelsea and Leeds United star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has emerged among the favourites to land the Rotherham United job.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink currently works with the England national team. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Millers are still without a manager following the sacking of Matt Taylor.

They are expected to be led into their Yorkshire derby against Leeds United by a caretaker team, although speculation regarding who will take the reins permanently remains rife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hasselbaink had previously been one of the outside contenders with bookmakers, although the BetVictor odds on him landing the role have been slashed to 4/1.

This places him as the second favourite behind former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson.

Hasselbaink currently works for the England national team, who he coaches alongside Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, his former Middlesbrough teammate.

His last stint in club management was at Burton Albion, while he has also led Royal Antwerp, Queens Park Rangers and Northampton Town.