Chelsea icon made favourite to take charge of Barnsley and Derby County's League One rivals

Chelsea icon Frank Lampard has been made favourite to take charge of Barnsley and Derby County’s League One rivals Oxford United.
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:44 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT

The U’s have made a superb start to the League One season, climbing up to second place in the league.

They sit above a string of sides more heavily fancied than themselves, although were dealt a bitter blow earlier this week.

Liam Manning vacated his role as head coach to join Championship outfit Bristol City, despite having overseen the impressive start.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is the favourite to succeed Liam Manning at Oxford United. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesFormer Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is the favourite to succeed Liam Manning at Oxford United. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is the favourite to succeed Liam Manning at Oxford United. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Former Sheffield United defender Craig Short is currently in caretaker charge of the club but Lampard is the BetVictor favourite to land the job permanently at 7/4.

He sits above Paddy McCarthy (2/1), as well as Dean Holden and Chris Wilder (both 8/1).

Lampard’s last role in management was at Chelsea, where he led the Blues as interim boss.

It was second stint in charge of the club and he also had a stint as Everton manager.

However, it was in the EFL that Lampard started his journey as a manager. He led Derby County to the Championship play-off final in 2019 but could not get the Rams over the final hurdle.

