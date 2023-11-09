Chelsea icon Frank Lampard has been made favourite to take charge of Barnsley and Derby County’s League One rivals Oxford United.

The U’s have made a superb start to the League One season, climbing up to second place in the league.

They sit above a string of sides more heavily fancied than themselves, although were dealt a bitter blow earlier this week.

Liam Manning vacated his role as head coach to join Championship outfit Bristol City, despite having overseen the impressive start.

He sits above Paddy McCarthy (2/1), as well as Dean Holden and Chris Wilder (both 8/1).

Lampard’s last role in management was at Chelsea, where he led the Blues as interim boss.

It was second stint in charge of the club and he also had a stint as Everton manager.