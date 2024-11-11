Chelsea legend 'closing in' on role as manager of Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals
Coventry recently stunned the second tier of English football by parting ways with their long-serving manager Mark Robins.
He had overseen the club’s revival, steering the Sky Blues from the depths of League Two to the Championship promotion picture.
However, a slow start to the campaign has prompted Coventry to pull the trigger. Reports have suggested a big name could be in the frame and according to The Daily Mirror, the successor could be Lampard.
The former England international took his first steps into management with Derby County and showed initial promise, guiding the Rams to the Championship play-off final in 2019.
However, subsequent stints in charge of Chelsea and Everton did not work out as many hoped they would.
Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.
He is thought to be keen on a return to management and appears to be replace Robins. It would mark his first return to the Championship in five years, having left Derby at the end of his first season in charge.
Lampard would most likely face fairly intense scrutiny if he was to land the role, considering how popular Robins was among Coventry fans.
He also has a point to prove in his own managerial career after falling short in the Premier League. Earlier this year, he was linked with a move to Burnley before Scott Parker took the reins at Turf Moor.
Sheffield United will be keeping a close eye on developments, with a clash with Coventry looming on November 23.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.