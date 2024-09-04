Chelsea are reportedly open to allowing former Huddersfield Town defender Ben Chilwell to depart on loan.

Enzo Maresca has been ruthless since his arrival as Chelsea boss, ostracising a raft of experienced first-team players to thin out his bloated squad.

Among those out of favour is Chilwell, a familiar face in Yorkshire following his loan stint at Huddersfield as a young Leicester prospect.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are open to the idea of letting Chilwell move out on loan. Although the transfer window has closed in England, there are still open windows in other countries that could allow the 27-year-old move. For example. clubs in the Turkish top flight can still make signings.

Chelsea signed Chilwell in 2020, paying a Leicester a reported £45m to land the England-capped left-back. He has since amassed 106 appearances for the Blues, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists.

Although he only made eight appearances for Huddersfield before being recalled, Chilwell has credited the Terriers as being crucial in his development.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website in 2021, Chilwell said: “At 18 years old it was pretty daunting. I was going into a first-team dressing room for the first time because at Leicester I was still in the under-23s dressing room.

Ben Chilwell was loaned to Huddersfield Town while cutting his teeth at Leicester City. | James Hardisty

“I remember going to the training ground on my first day and David Wagner, who was the manager at the time, called me into his office.

“He was a great manager, I loved working for him, and we had a chat for about half an hour about the way he wanted us to play, how it was going to suit me, and that put me at ease a little bit. Then he walked me into the dressing room and that was my first experience of being in a dressing room with senior players where everything is about winning.

“Huddersfield was a very big step in my career in going from under-23s football, where it’s all about improving as a player, to going into a men’s dressing room where it’s all about winning and you’re seeing that it’s not just for fun.