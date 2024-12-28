Colchester United v Doncaster Rovers: Billy Sharp demands run of wins

Billy Sharp has called on Doncaster Rovers to start putting together a winning run at Colchester United on Sunday to cement their title credentials.

Winning League Two is Rovers' ambition this season but their failure to build a run of victories is threatening even promotion.

Three is the most consecutive wins they have had all season and both times included cup games. Serial promotion-winner Sharp says that will not cut it.

"We haven't really put consistent runs together," he said. "We look good one week and not so good the next.

"The positive is we're still third and after this time last year we'd have probably taken that but we're disappointed because we know we're better than that.

"We need to try and hit the new year winning three or four games because we keep winning one, drawing one, the momentum's not quite there, we're not putting three or four wins together.

"We've got to have more belief within the group and in games against the teams around us, try and grind a win out."

Defeats to Wimbledon and on Thursday, Walsall, mean halfway through the six-game mini-table manager Grant McCann challenged Doncaster to win they are 15th. They are in the automatic promotion places in the real one, but Crewe and/or Wimbledon have a game in hand to change that.

DEMANDS: Doncaster Rovers striker Billy SharpDEMANDS: Doncaster Rovers striker Billy Sharp
"It's not okay to be where we are," said McCann. "We want to be better. We have to be better and we are better than what we are showing. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We have to look at this and address it."

