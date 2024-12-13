Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann sets another mini-league challenge

Grant McCann has set his Doncaster Rovers side another mini-league challenge which he thinks can put them in pole position for the League Two title race.

Last season he memorably told 22nd-placed Rovers he was resetting the league table for the final 18 matches and he expected them to win it. It was a masterstroke.

This time McCann is focussed on just six matches, starting with Saturday's at sixth-placed Wimbledon. Struggling Tranmere Rovers are next, then leaders Walsall, Colchester United (18th), Fleetwood Town (16th) and second-placed Port Vale.

"I thought this was the right time for us to give the boys something to go for," said McCann, whose team has only once (September/October) had a longer run this season without a cup tie.

"My message to them was if we can finish top of the six-game table over Christmas and January we'll be top of the league. And I think we'll have a strong finish after that, particularly with the recruitment coming in January.

"But we won't be jumping ahead, it'll be game by game and we'll update the table.

"It gives us all a bit of focus, not only the players, but also staff."

Rovers hope to sign a striker in January, though McCann is open-minded about whether to bring in a replacement for Richard Wood, who had a second ankle operation this season on Thursday. What they do on the field is even more important in this pivotal period.

"There's some really tough games, three at home, three away, and we're looking forward to it,” said McCann.

"The Christmas/New Year period is really tough and it's the teams that keep that focus and real desire and not get swayed (who flourish). it's a very easy time to get led – eat this, drink that, come and see your family over here. The ones that can keep that sheer focus can put themselves in a really good position.