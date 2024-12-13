Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Richard Wood operation gives Grant McCann a dilemma

Grant McCann admits Doncaster Rovers face a tricky decision over whether to respond to Richard Wood's latest ankle operation in the January transfer window.

The 39-year-old centre-back is expected to miss the next three months after failing to fully recover from a procedure on the ankle he fractured in pre-season, but played on in the first two league matches.

Rovers plan to be active in the January transfer market, having already lodged a bid for a striker, but McCann is unsure if they will try to bring in extra cover in central defence as they chase promotion from League Two.

"It's one I've thought about but I haven't really deeply thought about," said McCann after his captain had surgery on London on Thursday.

"Young Bobby Faulkner's come back in but won't be available with us until January (he is ineligible until then as he was on loan in the League of Ireland) but he's training very well.

"Owen Bailey can play at centre-half – it's not something we want to do, but he can – Jack Senior can, so we've got options in the short-term. In the long-term we want options to cover us for the rest of the season. It's difficult.

"When you've got three centre-halves (Tom Anderson, Jay McGrath and Joseph Olowu) it's not easy to recruit another one unless he's going to take the place of the ones we have.

"When you're speaking to clubs – and it would probably only be a loan because it's not a time to be spending on things we really don’t need right now – clubs would probably be unwilling to send a player like that to us because they'd want to know how much game-time he'd get.

SETBACK: Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood (left)

"The ideal scenario is we probably get one in and get Bobby some game-time (on loan) because I'd rather him develop, our own player.

"I'm not really losing sleep over it.

"If someone's willing to fight for a place in our team it's something we'd maybe think about because many clubs are ringing about Bobby all the time so that wouldn't be an issue.

"I'm praying there's not but there might be one or two injuries, suspensions, and Bobby gets a chance."

