Richard Wood is having a second operation on the ankle problem that has ruined his season.

The centre-back and club captain is expected to be out for three months after surgery in London on Thursday.

Wood first noticed a problem during pre-season but played through it during his testimonial at previous club Rotherham United and the first two league games of the season before accepting defeat and going under the knife.

In recent weeks the 39-year-old has been working hard to return to first-team football, but has now had to concede defeat and have a second procedure.

OPERATION: Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood

"Richard Wood is going to have an operation," said manager Grant McCann, doing nothing to hide his disappointment for the player. "He's tried to come back and it's still niggling away at him. We're probably won't see Woody for the next three months, 12 weeks.

"He's having the operation today in London.

"We're all gutted by that – really really disappointed because he was very close to returning but it's just not right.

"Given his age and where he's at contractually, Woody's made the decision that he needs an operation done and we're here to support that.

"What's most important is his health and well-being. He's not been happy, I could see it since pre-season, the game against Stamford where he may have first felt it. He was close but there's something underlying in there that he needed to get sorted.

"Hopefully he can get on the road to recovery and help us towards the end of the season.

"It's a blow for us because he's such an important player but he'll bring his qualities he shows anyway around our changing room with his experience."