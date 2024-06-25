Conor Hourihane will help his young Barnsley team-mates any way he can by passing on his experience of winning promotions, but says the key will be the environment head coach Darrell Clarke creates.

Although some came back early, the bulk of the League One squad is not due back in pre-season training until next week. It will be a first chance for Clarke to make his mark on them after replacing Neill Collins.

His first signing, 33-year-old Hourihane, is able to bring experiences Clarke does not have.

EXPERIENCE: Conor Hourihane has played at a higher level than even head coach Darrell Clarke has worked at

Clarke's career as a player and manager has been limited to the lower reaches of the pyramid but Hourihane has played and scored in all four English divisions, and won 36 international caps.

Importantly, he has also won three promotions – to the Championship as Derby County captain last season and in 2016 with Barnsley, as well as to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

Barnsley reached the last two League One play-offs, so Clarke's mission is to win promotion.

"The squad is young and some have played in the league above but if I can help improve players, give that advice and work with them individually to help them improve, it's something I'll be looking to do," said Hourihane.

"I've tasted promotion from the league before – with this club as well – so I know what it takes, how the club should look and the surroundings. You need a good environment and no doubt the manager will create that.

"With everyone pushing in the right direction there's no reason why we can't win promotion."

When Callum Styles, inset, returns for pre-season is still to be decided. The midfielder made his European Championship debut for Hungary on Monday. A 1-0 win over Scotland confirmed the Magyars in third place, leaving them waiting to find out if they will be one of the four best third-placed teams to qualify for the knockout stages.