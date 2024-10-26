'Could be a big, big muscle injury' - Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl admits key player injury concern
The 25-year-old limped out of Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth, putting something of a dampener on a victorious night for the Owls.
Famewo has been a key figure under Rohl this season and the initial prognosis post-match was not promising.
Speaking to The Star, Rohl said: “At the moment I think it could be a big, big muscle injury. When you go in such a moment, you are straight away down? (squirms). Maybe the area is better than when he is holding at the back (hamstring), but we will see. We will scan. I feel for him, he has been very strong.
“We will find solutions and we have to be honest, we are still just in October, it is a busy time with November and December to come. With this we have to recover, recover, recover, we need rotation with the squad.”
Famewo missed the opening three games of the Championship season, returning with a place on the bench for the 3-0 defeat to Millwall. Since the mauling at the hands of the Lions, Famewo has not missed a single league fixture.
Rohl said: “It’s a big shame, he has been in a good way and very strong game by game. This is the thing, when you have a lot of games.
“I have been asked about rotation and we rotated again five players, we use the squad and try to protect them, but we cannot do it in every position because we need to keep a core.
“I had a lot of thinking the last nights about how we go in this game and in the end we have one more injury and another with Olaf [Kobacki], now a second one in three days. We need the squad, we need the full squad to be ready in this league.”
