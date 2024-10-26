Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl fears defender Akin Famewo may have sustained a “big, big muscle injury”.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old limped out of Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth, putting something of a dampener on a victorious night for the Owls.

Famewo has been a key figure under Rohl this season and the initial prognosis post-match was not promising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star, Rohl said: “At the moment I think it could be a big, big muscle injury. When you go in such a moment, you are straight away down? (squirms). Maybe the area is better than when he is holding at the back (hamstring), but we will see. We will scan. I feel for him, he has been very strong.

“We will find solutions and we have to be honest, we are still just in October, it is a busy time with November and December to come. With this we have to recover, recover, recover, we need rotation with the squad.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl was among those concerned to see Akin Famewo limp off at Fratton Park. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Famewo missed the opening three games of the Championship season, returning with a place on the bench for the 3-0 defeat to Millwall. Since the mauling at the hands of the Lions, Famewo has not missed a single league fixture.

Rohl said: “It’s a big shame, he has been in a good way and very strong game by game. This is the thing, when you have a lot of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been asked about rotation and we rotated again five players, we use the squad and try to protect them, but we cannot do it in every position because we need to keep a core.