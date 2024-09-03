Coventry City 'considering' move to sign former Barnsley FC and Leicester City midfielder on free transfer
The 33-year-old is currently a free agent, having been released by Bristol City at the end of the 2023/24 season. He made over 100 appearances for the Robins after arriving at Ashton Gate from Leicester City in 2021.
A familiar face in South Yorkshire, James enjoyed two loan spells at Barnsley while on the books of the Foxes. He first joined the Reds in January 2017, seeing out the 2017/18 campaign at Oakwell.
He sealed a return to the club in October 2020, reinforcing Barnsley’s midfield for a brief period before joining Coventry on loan in January 2021.
According to the Daily Mail’s Tom Collomosse, the Sky Blues are considering bringing James back to the club. He is reportedly training with former club Leicester as he maintains his fitness.
Reports of interest from Coventry have emerged following an injury to Ben Sheaf, a key figure in the Sky Blues midfield.
