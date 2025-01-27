Coventry City are hoping to sign former Leeds United midfielder Matt Grimes from Swansea City, according to a report.

Leeds have been regular users of the loan market over the years and an array of temporary deals struck by the club have proven beneficial for all parties.

Grimes joined the Whites from Swansea in 2016, having previously had a stint at Blackburn Rovers, but endured a torrid time at Elland Road.

His appearances in a Leeds shirt did not suggest he had a bright future in the Championship but Grimes bounced back in style and at 29, is now Swansea’s captain.

Matt Grimes had an underwhelming loan spell at Leeds United in the 2016/17 season. | Bruce Rollinson

However, it appears his decade-long association with the club could be set to come to an end. According to the BBC, Coventry want to add him to their ranks before the winter window deadline.

The Sky Blues, led by Premier League legend Frank Lampard, are believed to have had two bids for Grimes knocked back.

It appears a third could be imminent, with Grimes reportedly in line for a pay rise if he makes the move to the Midlands.

Matt Grimes has been a key figure for Swansea City in recent years. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Losing Grimes would be a huge blow for Swansea, who have relied fairly heavily on the midfielder in recent years.

It would also add to the discontent among supporters, who watched their side suffer a 5-1 defeat to Norwich City at the weekend.

The midfielder was linked with Sheffield United back in the summer window, but a move to South Yorkshire did not materialise.