Will Swan’s first-half goal helped Crawley Town beat Rotherham United 1-0 at the Broadfield Stadium and heap more pressure on their former boss Steve Evans.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swan struck in the 21st minute to condemn the Millers to a fourth defeat in five League One games.

Crawley worked hard for their victory throughout in the wind and rain as Rotherham struggled to create many clear-cut chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Devils have not scored inside the first 15 minutes of any league game so far this season although forward Ade Adeyemo came close early on when he drove narrowly over from the edge of the area.

At the other end defender Joy Mukena made a vital block when the recalled Jonson Clarke-Harris directed a point-blank header from Hakeem Odoffin’s cross.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans endured a miserable return to Crawley Town. | George Wood/Getty Images

Crawley went in front when Toby Mullarkey picked out Swan with an accurate cross and the former Mansfield forward steered the ball home from close range, giving recalled keeper Dillon Phillips no chance.

The hosts bossed the first half and the Millers rarely threatened, although Nottingham Forest loanee Esapa Osong forced keeper Jojo Wollacott to make a scrambling save just before the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham, with the wind behind them, had more possession at the start of the second half and substitute Alex MacDonald put a free-kick only just wide.

Crawley substitute Tyreece John-Jules threatened with virtually his first touch, his shot on the turn saved by Phillips.

Substitute Rafiq Khaleel should have extended Crawley’s lead late on but wastefully shot over after being set up by Jeremy Kelly.