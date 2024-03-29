The easing of injury issues has revitalised Rovers, who have tasted defeat just once since the beginning of February. Grant McCann was once scrambling to assemble a functioning starting XI but now has the luxury of having a surplus when it comes to naming his squads.

Many would argue fans are now seeing the 'real' Rovers and McCann has been adamant all along that he has a capable group.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Crawley, McCann said: "I've said this all season - we have got a really good group of boys here. Unfortunately, times in the season, we've missed 14/15 of them in spells. It's certainly hindered us and hindered the consistency of the results.

Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers are in a rich vein of form. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

"I think what we've seen over the last 10 games particularly, maybe from January onwards, is a team that is top four or five in the division and from February onwards, top of the division.

"I think that's down to the consistency of team selection, players being fit, players pushing the players in the team, players chomping at the bit to be involved. Decisions I've got to make every week of who I even put on the bench, not about who I put in the team. It's certainly made us a stronger unit."

The statistics do not lie and Doncaster have been of the division's most formidable sides in recent months. Plans are already being put in place for the next campaign and veteran defender Richard Wood has already committed with a new contract.

Other players have also penned deals, although their names have not yet been disclosed. With long-term absentees such as George Miller on the comeback trail, the list of reasons for optimism is lengthening.

McCann said: "The winner in me was frustrated in the early part of the season but pleased in the second half of the season, in terms of where we are with the group and strength in depth.