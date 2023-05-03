All Sections
Crewe Alexandra vs Bradford City: Permutations for Bantams ahead of crucial clash in League Two promotion race

Automatic promotion to League One is still on the cards for Bradford City.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:23 BST

However, they could also find themselves involved in the play-offs or even outside the top seven, resigned to another season in the fourth tier. Two games of the regular season remain for the Bantams, with the first being tonight (May 3).

Mark Hughes’ men will face Crewe Alexandra at 7:45pm in their penultimate regular season fixture before hosting Leyton Orient on Monday (May 7). Below is an explanation of the different ways in which the club’s regular season could end.

Automatic promotion

Automatic promotion to League One is still on the cards for Bradford City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
There are three automatic promotion slots and two have already been filled by Leyton Orient and Stevenage. The third, however, is still up for grabs. First and foremost, Bradford City would need to win both of their remaining fixtures and climb to a points tally of 81. They are also reliant on Northampton Town and Stockport County either failing to reach or surpass that tally, or reaching it with a goal difference inferior to the one the Bantams finish on.

Play-offs

Bradford City need one more point to secure a play-off place. They are sat on 75 points and the maximum tally eighth-placed Mansfield Town can reach is 75. If Mansfield fail to win their final game, the Bantams will finish in a play-off spot regardless of how they end the regular campaign.

Eighth

If the Bantams lose their final two fixtures, they could still finish in the play-offs. However, if they lose both and Mansfield Town win their one remaining game while bettering Bradford City’s goal difference in the process, Mark Hughes’ men would finish outside the top seven.

