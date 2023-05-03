However, they could also find themselves involved in the play-offs or even outside the top seven, resigned to another season in the fourth tier. Two games of the regular season remain for the Bantams, with the first being tonight (May 3).

Mark Hughes’ men will face Crewe Alexandra at 7:45pm in their penultimate regular season fixture before hosting Leyton Orient on Monday (May 7). Below is an explanation of the different ways in which the club’s regular season could end.

Automatic promotion

Automatic promotion to League One is still on the cards for Bradford City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three automatic promotion slots and two have already been filled by Leyton Orient and Stevenage. The third, however, is still up for grabs. First and foremost, Bradford City would need to win both of their remaining fixtures and climb to a points tally of 81. They are also reliant on Northampton Town and Stockport County either failing to reach or surpass that tally, or reaching it with a goal difference inferior to the one the Bantams finish on.

Play-offs

Bradford City need one more point to secure a play-off place. They are sat on 75 points and the maximum tally eighth-placed Mansfield Town can reach is 75. If Mansfield fail to win their final game, the Bantams will finish in a play-off spot regardless of how they end the regular campaign.

Eighth