Crystal Palace 'looking into' deal for Leeds United, Fulham and West Ham-linked defender
The 24-year-old is among the many players to have recently joined the free agent market, having left Tottenham Hotspur after five years. He was once considered among England’s most exciting prospects, but Tottenham failed to unlock his potential after prising him from Fulham.
He has been linked with a return to Craven Cottage, while Leeds are also said to have checked on the former England youth international. West Ham United have reportedly enquired and according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Palace are also keen.
A left-back by trade, Sessegnon can also operate as a wide midfielder or even as an out-and-out winger. He made 57 appearances for Tottenham, registering three goals and four assists.
Leeds have relied on Junior Firpo at left-back, although do not have a natural replacement for the Dominican Republic international if he is unavailable. Sam Byram has been deployed there but is more comfortable on the right side.
Jamie Shackleton can fill in at left-back, although there has been no confirmation he has signed a new contract at Elland Road. In fact, reports have suggested he is Sheffield United-bound.
Whites stalwart Liam Cooper is left-footed and has played at full-back before, although is also a player with question marks surrounding his future.
