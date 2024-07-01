Crystal Palace are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Leeds United-linked defender Ryan Sessegnon.

The 24-year-old is among the many players to have recently joined the free agent market, having left Tottenham Hotspur after five years. He was once considered among England’s most exciting prospects, but Tottenham failed to unlock his potential after prising him from Fulham.

He has been linked with a return to Craven Cottage, while Leeds are also said to have checked on the former England youth international. West Ham United have reportedly enquired and according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Palace are also keen.

A left-back by trade, Sessegnon can also operate as a wide midfielder or even as an out-and-out winger. He made 57 appearances for Tottenham, registering three goals and four assists.

Ryan Sessegnon is available as a free agent having left Tottenham Hotspur. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Leeds have relied on Junior Firpo at left-back, although do not have a natural replacement for the Dominican Republic international if he is unavailable. Sam Byram has been deployed there but is more comfortable on the right side.

Jamie Shackleton can fill in at left-back, although there has been no confirmation he has signed a new contract at Elland Road. In fact, reports have suggested he is Sheffield United-bound.