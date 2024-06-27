Sheffield United 'agree deal' to sign Leeds United midfielder previously eyed by Rangers and QPR
The 24-year-old is out of contract at Elland Road but has been offered fresh terms by the Whites, who he has represented since the age of seven. However, it appears he could be set to bring an end to his lengthy association with the club.
According to Football Insider, Sheffield United have struck a deal to take the Yorkshireman to Bramall Lane. Reports had previously suggested the Blades were looking to lure him to South Yorkshire, while it has now been claimed an agreement is in place.
Shackleton emerged on the scene in 2018, winning the trust of Marcelo Bielsa in the senior set-up. Despite winning praise from the Argentine, he did not manage to become a regular starter at Elland Road.
Opportunities were limited further when Leeds reached the Premier League and in 2022, he was loaned out to Millwall. There were question marks over his future upon his return and he was said to have caught the eye of both Rangers and Queens Park Rangers.
Instead of being allowed to depart, Shackleton was reintegrated at Elland Road following the arrival of Daniel Farke as manager.
Farke is thought to be appreciative of Shackleton’s versatility and tenacity, although could not find a regular place for the 24-year-old in his starting XI. As Leeds missed out on promotion back to the top flight, Shackleton managed just seven league starts.
Sheffield United are in the process of rebuilding following relegation to the Championship. Adding a versatile figure like Shackleton could prove to be a shrewd move, especially considering Ben Osborn appears to have played his last game for the Blades.
