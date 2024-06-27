Derby County 'win race' to sign Sheffield United's ex-Nottingham Forest man ahead of Watford
Osborn was initially expected to stay at Bramall Lane, with the option being held to extend his contract. However, amid takeover uncertainty, a U-turn was reportedly made and he is currently due to become a free agent.
His state of limbo has unsurprisingly fuelled transfer speculation and Watford have been linked with a swoop for the 29-year-old. However, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Derby have seen off interest from the Hornets to secure Osborn’s signature.
Comfortable playing in midfield or at full-back, Osborn would add versatility to a Rams squad currently preparing for life back in the Championship. The club secured promotion from League One last season, finishing second under former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne.
if Osborn is indeed unveiled by the Rams, it would mark the crossing of a rivalry divide. Osborn is a product of Nottingham Forest’s academy and made 230 senior appearances for Derby’s bitter rivals.
He would not be the first Blade to cross a divide this summer, as defender Max Lowe will officially become a Sheffield Wednesday player when his Sheffield United contract expires. Coincidentally, Lowe has also represented both Derby and Forest in his career.
