Derby County have reportedly beaten Watford the race to sign out-of-contract utility man Ben Osborn from Sheffield United.

Osborn was initially expected to stay at Bramall Lane, with the option being held to extend his contract. However, amid takeover uncertainty, a U-turn was reportedly made and he is currently due to become a free agent.

His state of limbo has unsurprisingly fuelled transfer speculation and Watford have been linked with a swoop for the 29-year-old. However, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Derby have seen off interest from the Hornets to secure Osborn’s signature.

Ben Osborn appears set to leave Sheffield United. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Comfortable playing in midfield or at full-back, Osborn would add versatility to a Rams squad currently preparing for life back in the Championship. The club secured promotion from League One last season, finishing second under former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne.

if Osborn is indeed unveiled by the Rams, it would mark the crossing of a rivalry divide. Osborn is a product of Nottingham Forest’s academy and made 230 senior appearances for Derby’s bitter rivals.