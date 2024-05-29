Five Sheffield United players in contract stand-off as retained list contains plenty of question marks

Sheffield United are still to reach agreement with captain John Egan, last season's joint top-scorer Oli McBurnie, versatile Ben Osborn, goalkeeper Adam Davies and young striker Daniel Jebbison over new contracts.

The Blades had been expected to announce their retained list last week but the failure to tie down any of the quintet perhaps explains the delay until Wednesday afternoon.

Jayden Bogle will be staying after the club activated a clause to extend his contract for a further year, as they have with Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Some of those listed as retained look sure to go too, with Aston Villa understood to have a buy-back clause which sees Cameron Archer return to Villa Park without any further money changing hands as a result of the Blades' relegation.

They are also expected to encourage offers for Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vinicius Souza, Ismaila Coulibaly and Ivo Grbic.

Despite Wilder's positive noises about a deal with Jebbison being close to agreement for the last couple of months, it remains unsigned.

As for the other four, they are apparently yet to get beyond the discussion stage when it comes to their futures.

Jebbison is the youngest player to score on his first Premier League start but three years on the Canadian's career has stalled, only making his first appearance of last season on its final day as a substitute after a campaign blighted by a blood clot and injury difficulties.

McBurnie was a first choice when fit and captained the side late on in the campaign. His six goals put him level with the on-loan Ben Brereton Diaz as the club's most prolific player but he went public late in the season with his desire to one day play for Rangers.

Wilder voiced his keenness to keep Osborn in April, but it has not yet been reciprocated. He made a point of selecting Davies – named on Wednesday in Wales' squad for their June friendlies – ahead of Grbic on the bench for the final game against Tottenham Hotspur.

He did suggest, however, Egan would have to prove his fitness to earn a contract having not played since September due to an ankle injury.