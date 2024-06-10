Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn has reportedly attracted interest from Derby County and Watford.

Early indications were that Osborn would remain at Bramall Lane and he was not among the players bidding farewell on the final day of the season. However, reports have suggested a U-turn has been performed on keeping him at the club.

Sheffield United are reportedly close to a takeover and the state of flux appears to have cast doubt upon Osborn’s future at the club. If he is allowed to depart, it would bring an end to a five-year stay in South Yorkshire.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Watford are trying to secure his signature. Newly-promoted Championship side Derby are also said to be interested, although are described as having other targets in the area.

A versatile figure, Osborn joined Sheffield United from Nottingham Forest in 2019 and has been a dependable performer for the Blades. He has amassed 134 appearances and was part of the squad that reached the Premier League in 2023.

Known for his industrious nature, Osborn boasts vast experience of the Championship and would add a wealth of it to any second tier club. If he does indeed leave Bramall Lane, he will be following in the footsteps of five other senior figures.