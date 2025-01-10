Former Hull City and Bradford City star Dean Windass has been diagnosed with dementia.

David May, formerly of Manchester United, disclosed Windass’ diagnosis during an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

He said: "I only spoke to Dean Windass yesterday, ex-professional footballer. I asked Deano how he is.

Dean Windass is revered as a Hull City icon. | Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

“He's been diagnosed with Stage 2 dementia. He's the same age as me and he's worried sick of how it's going to be in the future for him."

May later took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to confirm he had asked Windass for permission before mentioning the diagnosis.

Dementia is a group of related symptoms associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning.

Dean Windass counts Bradford City among his former clubs. | Michael Steele /Allsport

Among the symptoms people can experience are difficulties with memory and concentration.

Windass has shared May’s confirmation of permission on social media, as well as many of the messages of support that have flooded in.