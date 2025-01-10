Dean Windass: Former Hull City, Bradford City and Sheffield United forward diagnosed with dementia
A well-known figure across Yorkshire football, the 55-year-old also represented Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough in a career that spanned over 20 years.
David May, formerly of Manchester United, disclosed Windass’ diagnosis during an appearance on BBC Breakfast.
He said: "I only spoke to Dean Windass yesterday, ex-professional footballer. I asked Deano how he is.
“He's been diagnosed with Stage 2 dementia. He's the same age as me and he's worried sick of how it's going to be in the future for him."
May later took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to confirm he had asked Windass for permission before mentioning the diagnosis.
Dementia is a group of related symptoms associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning.
Among the symptoms people can experience are difficulties with memory and concentration.
Windass has shared May’s confirmation of permission on social media, as well as many of the messages of support that have flooded in.
He is the father of current Sheffield Wednesday star Josh, as well as non-league defender Jordan.
