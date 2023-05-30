All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Hull City icon Dean Windass cries as he discusses son Josh's Wembley winner for Sheffield Wednesday against Barnsley FC

Dean Windass has shared an emotional video in which he breaks down in tears discussing his son Josh’s Wembley winner for Sheffield Wednesday.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 30th May 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:01 BST

15 years ago, Dean Windass cemented his status as a Wembley hero by scoring the goal that took Hull City to the Premier League in the 2008 Championship play-off final. In 2023, it was his son Josh’s turn to etch his name into the history books as he scored the goal that secured promotion from League One for Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking in an emotional video posted on Twitter, Dean said: “What happens in my life man? I can’t stop crying. The winning goal at Wembley, 15 years ago, and it’s just happened to me again. It’s mad. He’s my little boy and he’s scored the winning goal at Wembley, oh my god. He was 12 years old when he watched me do it and he’s just emulated it. I just can’t believe it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Josh’s brother Jordan is also a footballer and is currently on the books of National League side Oldham Athletic. Dean mentioned that Jordan having a Wembley moment of his own would “cap it off”.

Most Popular

He said: “Hopefully Jordan will be the next one – wow, that would cap it off, wouldn’t it?”

Barnsley were the opponents sunk by Josh’s winner, which was scored in time added to the second half of extra-time. The Reds had been reduced to 10 men when Adam Phillips was sent off in the second-half and fought valiantly, although their efforts were not enough to prevent a 1-0 defeat.

15 years ago, Dean Windass was a Wembley hero. Image: George Wood/Getty Images15 years ago, Dean Windass was a Wembley hero. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
15 years ago, Dean Windass was a Wembley hero. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Related topics:WembleyBarnsley FCJordanPremier League