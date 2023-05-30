Dean Windass has shared an emotional video in which he breaks down in tears discussing his son Josh’s Wembley winner for Sheffield Wednesday.

15 years ago, Dean Windass cemented his status as a Wembley hero by scoring the goal that took Hull City to the Premier League in the 2008 Championship play-off final. In 2023, it was his son Josh’s turn to etch his name into the history books as he scored the goal that secured promotion from League One for Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking in an emotional video posted on Twitter, Dean said: “What happens in my life man? I can’t stop crying. The winning goal at Wembley, 15 years ago, and it’s just happened to me again. It’s mad. He’s my little boy and he’s scored the winning goal at Wembley, oh my god. He was 12 years old when he watched me do it and he’s just emulated it. I just can’t believe it.”

Josh’s brother Jordan is also a footballer and is currently on the books of National League side Oldham Athletic. Dean mentioned that Jordan having a Wembley moment of his own would “cap it off”.

He said: “Hopefully Jordan will be the next one – wow, that would cap it off, wouldn’t it?”

Barnsley were the opponents sunk by Josh’s winner, which was scored in time added to the second half of extra-time. The Reds had been reduced to 10 men when Adam Phillips was sent off in the second-half and fought valiantly, although their efforts were not enough to prevent a 1-0 defeat.