Now Jack Shepherd has seen "intimidating" Valley Parade from both sides, he is excited at the thought of playing there in claret and amber.

The Barnsley centre-back has joined Bradford CIty on a season-long loan.

It is a move the Bantams were made to wait for but that allowed the 6ft 2in centre-back to make some fonder memories of their home, watching Tuesday's pre-season friendly against Sunderland from the stands.

The 23-year-old was sent off for a professional foul in stoppage time of a 5-1 Football League Trophy defeat at Valley Parade in November, but had a much more enjoyable expereince watching Saturday's pre-season friendly against Sunderland from the stands.

"This is a big move for me and I am looking forward to getting some games in," he said.

“I was at the Sunderland and was really impressed by the ground. The result was a good one in the end, and we played some really good football.

“I played here last season and it is an intimidating place to visit. We have to use that to our advantage to spur us on, and get the fans behind us.

“I would like to say I am good in the air, with my height, and aggressive thanks to my non-league background. The main aim is to keep the ball out of the back of the net, and my job is done.

LOANED IN: Defender Jack Shepherd at Valley Parade

“This is a big club with aspirations of getting promoted this season, so hopefully we can have a successful one. It was an easy decision when it came around.”

Loan signings often have to wait until the back end of a summer transfer window as clubs assess what they have and what they need for the coming campaign. With the Reds closing in on a deal for Blackburn Rovers defender Georgie Gent, Shepherd has been freed up to move.

“We have been waiting to get this deal done for a few weeks, now," said Banrtams manager Graham Alexander of his sixth signing of the window.

“Jack has all the attributes we like in our defenders, and he is hungry for the challenge ahead.

“He will bring strong competition for our backline, and I am very happy to get him here before the season kicks off.”

Owner Stefan Rupp promised to inject extra funds in this transfer window but so far the Bantams have only paid transfer fees for Tyreik Wright and Neill Byrne.

Alexander, who has also signed free transfers Aden Baldwin, Callum Johnson, Antoni Sarcevic, may have to move on surplus players before he can make further additions.

