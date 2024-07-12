Defender's latest loan move expected to be first of three Hull City departures
It will be the the 23-year-old's second spell with the Shrimps, having also spent the second half of 2021-22 on loan there.
He has never started a league game for Hull since joining in 2019, and spent last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers.
Jones is not expected to be the only departure, with defender Jacob Greaves' move to Ipswich Town set to go ahead on its own after Jaden Philogene agreed to join Aston Villa, rather than follow the centre-back to Portman Road.
Ipswich had lined up a double deal, but Philogene is set to return to the club he joined Hull from last September.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.