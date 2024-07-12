Hull City winger Jaden Philogene's destination appears to have been resolved as Premier League club's negotiating skills come through once more
It always seemed likely the winger would leave the Tigers after one season once they failed to win promotion back to the Premier League, with Everton, Ipswich Town and even Barcelona linked.
Philogene did not fly out on Hull's pre-season trip to Turkey, but quickly joined the squad.
The Tigers invested heavily last season to try to win promotion, and under financial fair play (FFP) rules there will need to be outgoings if new coach Tim Walter is to bring in the players he wants – and with numbers depleted, needs. The Tigers have been linked with former Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore, although Sheffield United are also interested.
Hull centre-back Jacob Greaves is also expected to move to the Premier League, Sean McLoughlin is interesting Blackburn Rovers and Ryan Giles could return to Middlesbrough weeks after Hull made his loan from Luton Town permanent.
Villa, who this week effectively re-signed Cameron Archer on a free transfer from Sheffield United, have also made use of the deal they negotiated when they sold Philogene for £5m in September.
Hull inserted a £18m release clause which Ipswich are said to have met, but Villa's 30 per cent sell-on clause means the price for them is £13m, and renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that a return to the west Midlands is set to be completed.
Philogene is expected to sign a five-year contract.
The deal which took striker Archer to Bramall Lane stated that he would return to Villa Park if, as proved to be the case, the Blades were relegated from the Premier League last season. Under the terms, no further money changed hands beyond Sheffield United's initial down-payment.
Villa's own financial fair play concerns have seen Douglas Luiz sold to Juventus for around £43m whilst Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea moved in the opposite direction for a combined £18.5m.
Tim Iroegbunam was sold to Everton for £9m after just 30 senior starts, 28 on loan at Queens Park Rangers. As luck would have it, they spent £10m on Everton's Lewis Dobbin, easing the Toffees' FFP concerns.
Other Premier League clubs are understood to have raised objections about whether the deals represent "fair market value", but Villa's buy-backs of Philogene and Archer seem to have exploited some astute negotiating on their part.
