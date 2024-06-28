Derby County 'set' to sign former Barnsley and Wrexham man from Ipswich Town
Jackson played a bit-part role for the Tractor Boys last season, scoring three goals in 29 league appearances as the club secured promotion from the Championship.
He was one of the remaining members of the Ipswich old guard, having arrived at Portman Road from Accrington Stanley in 2018. He had previously been on the books of Barnsley, although failed to make a single first-team appearance for the Reds.
At the end of the 2023/24 season, once promotion celebrations started to die down, Ipswich confirmed Jackson would be moving on. With his Tractor Boys contract now in its final days, Sky Sports are claiming he is Pride Park-bound.
The 30-year-old, who was born in Bradford, is reportedly set to link up with the Rams as they look to assemble a squad capable of competing in the Championship.
Paul Warne’s side secured a promotion of their own last term, finishing second in League One to go up and avoid the stress of the play-offs. They went up alongside Portsmouth and Oxford United, who have also conducted early summer business to ready themselves for the Championship.
