Ipswich Town have confirmed the departure of former Barnsley forward Kayden Jackson.

Bradford-born Jackson has had an interesting career journey and spent time with Guiseley and Bradford City as a youngster before moving into non-league football.

In fairytale-like fashion, he bounced back up through the leagues and recently celebrated promotion to the Premier League with Ipswich. His route to Championship glory featured a spell back in Yorkshire with Barnsley, although he did not make a single appearance for the Reds.

The 30-year-old is out of contract this summer and it has been confirmed he will leave the Tractor Boys upon the expiry of his current deal.

Kayden Jackson is leaving Ipswich Town this summer. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

In a farewell statement, Jackson said: "When I signed in 2018 I didn't know what was to come and, while it's certainly been a journey, I will always be extremely proud to have played for this brilliant club.

"The last two seasons in particular have been truly special and being able to play a part in getting this club promoted from League One to the Premier League is something I will remember for the rest of my life.

"To end my time with the club on such a high, with a brilliant group of teammates and a manager who has always supported me, is something I'll always be proud of. Ipswich Town will always have a special place in my heart and I wish everyone well for the future."

He has been released alongside former Rotherham United midfielder Dominic Ball and Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna has paid tribute to the departing pair.

McKenna said: "Kayden and Dominic have both been important members of a group which has achieved significant success over the last two seasons. Both have made vital contributions on the field and, off the pitch, have played central roles in developing a culture and setting standards which have been so important to the club's progress. Their contributions to everything the club has achieved should not be understated.