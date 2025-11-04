Derby County v Hull City: John Egan's eagerness shows Tigers are finding a good balance

If ever a moment in a game told you where Hull City are right now, it was the way they kicked off at Norwich City on Saturday.

To see John Egan – a centre-back who scores at a rate of 0.06 goals per league game – trying to score direct from kick-off at Carrow Road shows the belief and freedom the Tigers are taking to Derby County on Tuesday.

"It wasn't a plan," admits assistant coach Dean Holden.

"We did touch on it pre-game about when they're in possession – not when we're kicking off, but when they're in possession – the goalkeeper (Vladan Kovacevic) plays high in that sweeper-keeper role that we see nowadays.

"We certainly didn't expect to see it from our centre-back from kick-off but he saw something."

As Egan missed, it was of no direct consequence to Hull's 2-0 win at a ground where they had lost nine out of 13 games since 1972.

It was, however, a show of intent from a team without injured key players like Oli McBurnie, Liam Millar, John Lundstram, Mohamed Belloumi and Akin Famewo, and a sign of how head coach Sergej Jakirovic allows them to express themselves.

"The gaffer gives the players the opportunity to see things on the pitch," says Holden. "It's not as mechanical as some teams. We've got a structure and the guys know what's expected of them but certainly within that, there's a lot of freedom. I think the players are enjoying it."

But there is enjoying it and doing it the right way. Four wins in six unbeaten games suggest Hull have a good balance, as did the way they stuck in a tough first half in Norfolk.

"We could have been out of sight first half,” admits Holden, whose team need a tactical rejig in the break.

With owner Acun Ilicali's fondness for signing fantasy players who like to drift between midfield and attack, the Tigers could easily lapse into being a team of playboys but Holden insists they are “grafters”.

Equally, on their bad days under Liam Rosenior Hull felt too structured, as under Tim Walter's more attacking, less successful approach.

The defence is working hard to provide the platform for flair players such as Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt – who Hull will be desperately hoping can play with a bruised ankle after goals in his last four games – to have that freedom.

"We work a lot on the defensive structure of the team," says Holden. "We've gone from a four (at the back) to a three to a four at times. The players know what's expected of them.

"The clean sheet on Saturday against such a good team was really important for us and it builds us up nicely for the game on Tuesday.

"The manager's really adaptable in terms of making sure he gives the players everything they need to perform. Then within the attacking structure there's a lot of flexibility.

"What we'll never get away from is the simplicity of football, which is you've got to out-run, out-fight any opponent – not just Derby, but any opponent – to get a foothold in the game, to then get your creative players on the pitch in the right areas."

Being outside of the Championship play-offs only on goal difference in a season where the heavyweights seem to have dropped their guard a touch changes things for Hull, but it is the job of Holden and others to keep the mindset the same as when they were being tipped for relegation. Nothing else will cut it against a Rams side who won their third game on the trot at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

"There's a lot of people now talking about us," acknowledges a man with managerial experience of his own at Oldham Athletic, Bristol City, Charlton Athletic and as a caretaker at Stoke City. "It's about keeping our feet on the ground and arriving into that next (international) break with this run where it is now. All the focus is on that.

"I've been in different dressing rooms over the years and there's a very humble atmosphere here.

"There's a lot of grafters in this team, a lot of grafters in this building. We're just excited to be part of building something special because it's been tough the last couple of years.

"I'm sure the fans are enjoying it. There's certainly a good feel around this place, which is key to a successful season.

"You wish you could maybe give people a bit more of a closer insight but it's no different to any other industry, we're still going to work every day.

"We're grateful and happy to be doing what we do, what we love, but it starts with the hard work. I've worked in environments that are maybe not that conducive to that at times. It's grind sometimes.

"But we make sure that people want to spend time together here and enjoy working together."

Holden was speaking shortly after training and before boarding the bus to Derbyshire, so decisions were yet to be made on whether defenders Famewo and Brandon Williams would be added to the squad.