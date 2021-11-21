Rovers have been impacted by numerous injury problems this year but the draw with Lincoln extended their more encouraging form on home soil.

Lincoln’s Lasse Sorensen missed a glorious opportunity with a header which Doncaster keeper Louis Jones somehow clawed off his line in the best opportunity of the game.

RICHIE WELLENS: Doncaster Rovers manager. Picture: PA Wire.

The hosts improved after the break and looked the more likely to take the win.

“Apart from us working the keeper more, we’ve done everything we possibly could. The work rate and the application of the players was outstanding,” said Wellens.

“In the end we had a 20-minute spell where we probably should have won it. But, again, we’re playing with players at the end who are just flagging.

“We looked like a team that was fighting and scrapping.

“Every week we get dealt a two and a seven with injuries and we’re just doing the best we can at the moment.

“We had to change what we were planning on Wednesday, and then again on Friday, and again at half-time because John Bostock was injured.

“We’re getting a bad hand every week and we’re just doing what we can.”

Doncaster Rovers: Jones; Knoyle, Anderson, Olowu, Horton; Bostock (Barlow 46), Galbraith; Taylor (Cukur 69), Rowe, Vilca; Dodoo. Unused subs: Bottomley, Blythe, Faulkner, Hasani, Kuleya.

Lincoln City: Griffiths; Poole, Jackson, Montsma, Robson; Fiorini, McGrandles, Sorensen; Maguire, N’Lundulu (Draper 75), Scully (Adelakun 68). Unused subs: Long, Sanders, Eyoma, Roughan, Gallagher.