Doncaster Rovers 0 Rotherham United 5 - player ratings

The gulf between the teams, evident throughout, is reflected in their player marks.
Jonathan Mitchell – made a great save early on but was given too much to do 6
Ollie Younger – donning a bandage, he headed the ball with relish as centre-backs always seem to in that situation 6
Joe Olowu – looked unlucky to concede a penalty on a difficult night for him 5
Charlie Seaman – a header off the line was the highlight of a good performance by the wing-back 7
Matt Smith – unable to impose himself 6
Adam Clayton – making his first professional start in a year was a tough ask against a team of Rotherham's energy and he only lasted 45 minutes 5
Branden Horton – had a very difficult time coping with Chiedozie Ogbene 5
Tommy Rowe – started off in the hole, but had to drop into a more orthodox midfield role to help his team-mates out 6
Joe Dodoo – little impact before he was replaced but he might point out little service 5
Mipo Odubeko – another with little to work with 6
Substitutes:
Ethan Galbraith (for Clayton, 46) – notable Rovers were better in possession when he came on 7
Ben Jackson (for Horton, 46) – had a shot wide as Doncaster started the second half strongly 6
Reo Griffiths (for Dodoo, 64) – came on shortly before Chiedozie Ogbene's game-settling goal 5
Not used: Jones, RS Williams, Martin, Agard.
Rotherham United
Josh Vickers – hard to judge him on a night like that 6
Wes Harding – did his job well defensively 6
Michael Ihiekwe – had a late left-footed shot wide in a sign of his team's dominance 6
Joe Mattock – solid on his first league appearance since December 11 6
Dan Barlaser – scored his penalty and was good in midfield 6
Chiedozie Ogbene – outstanding throughout, he richly deserved his goal 8
Ben Wiles – excellent passing and an early goal to boot for the midfielder 7
Ollie Rathbone – set the tone with his early shot 7
Mickel Miller – took his chance on a rare start 7
Will Grigg – one good cross which went just over Michael Smith's head but not as involved as he might have been given his team's dominance 6
Michael Smith – no goal for him but he worked hard for the cause 7
Josh Kayode (for Grigg, 70) – won the late penalty and set up a chance Harding should have finished 6
Richard Wood (for Ogbene, 74) – got a late run-out 5
Jamie Lindsay (for Wiles, 77) – scored the fifth goal 6
Not used: Johansson, Ferguson, Odoffin, Ladapo.