Doncaster Rovers 0 Rotherham United 5 - player ratings

OUTSTANDING: Rotherham United goalscorer Chiedozie Ogbene

The gulf between the teams, evident throughout, is reflected in their player marks.

Jonathan Mitchell – made a great save early on but was given too much to do 6

Ollie Younger – donning a bandage, he headed the ball with relish as centre-backs always seem to in that situation 6

Joe Olowu – looked unlucky to concede a penalty on a difficult night for him 5

Charlie Seaman – a header off the line was the highlight of a good performance by the wing-back 7

Matt Smith – unable to impose himself 6

Adam Clayton – making his first professional start in a year was a tough ask against a team of Rotherham's energy and he only lasted 45 minutes 5

Branden Horton – had a very difficult time coping with Chiedozie Ogbene 5

Tommy Rowe – started off in the hole, but had to drop into a more orthodox midfield role to help his team-mates out 6

Joe Dodoo – little impact before he was replaced but he might point out little service 5

Mipo Odubeko – another with little to work with 6

Substitutes:

Ethan Galbraith (for Clayton, 46) – notable Rovers were better in possession when he came on 7

Ben Jackson (for Horton, 46) – had a shot wide as Doncaster started the second half strongly 6

Reo Griffiths (for Dodoo, 64) – came on shortly before Chiedozie Ogbene's game-settling goal 5

Not used: Jones, RS Williams, Martin, Agard.

Rotherham United

Josh Vickers – hard to judge him on a night like that 6

Wes Harding – did his job well defensively 6

Michael Ihiekwe – had a late left-footed shot wide in a sign of his team's dominance 6

Joe Mattock – solid on his first league appearance since December 11 6

Dan Barlaser – scored his penalty and was good in midfield 6

Chiedozie Ogbene – outstanding throughout, he richly deserved his goal 8

Ben Wiles – excellent passing and an early goal to boot for the midfielder 7

Ollie Rathbone – set the tone with his early shot 7

Mickel Miller – took his chance on a rare start 7

Will Grigg – one good cross which went just over Michael Smith's head but not as involved as he might have been given his team's dominance 6

Michael Smith – no goal for him but he worked hard for the cause 7

Josh Kayode (for Grigg, 70) – won the late penalty and set up a chance Harding should have finished 6

Richard Wood (for Ogbene, 74) – got a late run-out 5

Jamie Lindsay (for Wiles, 77) – scored the fifth goal 6