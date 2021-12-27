Doncaster Rovers 0 Sunderland 3 - player ratings

The Black Cats won 3-0 but it could have been more if they had wanted it to be against a Rovers side very light on league experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Jones – showed his naivete at time wandering out of his goal but Corry Evans was unable to punish one excursion 6

ENDEAVOUR: Midfielder Matt Smith did his best to try to create for Doncaster Rovers

Kyle Knoyle – tried his best but unable to make an impact 5

Joe Olowu – tried his best to hold a young defence together 6

Ben Blythe – beaten too easily for the penalty but generally showed good spirit in difficult circumstances 6

Lirak Hasani – one nice pass to Knoyle apart, he looked lost in an overrun midfield - not that he was alone in that 5

Liam Ravenhill – a difficult full debut for the youngster thrown in at the deep end 5

Matt Smith – tried to get on the ball and make things happen but Doncaster were too often swamped in midfield 7

Branden Horton – given a hard afternoon by Leon Dajaku, whose positioning forced him from wing-back to full-back 5

Tommy Rowe – on the hole and later on playing wide on the left he tried to lead by example but it was a heavy burden 6

Jordy Hiwula – another whose life was made harder by changes of position, he was unable to have much impact 5

Joe Dodoo – went off injured towards the end but he had little service to work with throughout 5

Substitutes:

Omar Bogle (for Hasani, 46) – the cause was already lost by the time he came on 5

Dan Gardner (for Ravenhill, 61) – some useful minutes as he searched for fitness, which is the best you can say for all three subs 5

Aidan Barlow (for Dodoo, 76) – N/A