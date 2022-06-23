Their first home game of the League Two season sees they welcome Sutton United for the first time in an EFL fixture on August 6. They make their first ever league trip to the London venue on February 18.

Rovers welcome local rivals Mansfield Town on September 3 and they make their first league trip to Barrow since 1972 on September 13.

Doncaster welcome Richie Wellens’s Leyton Orient on October 8 and renew acquaintances with Grimsby Town with a trip to Blundell Park on November 12.

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Rovers host Harrogate Town on December 17 and head to Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day. They end 2022 at home to Rochdale and start 2023 with a New Year’s Day home game with Carlisle United.

Bradford City visit Doncaster on February 25 and Rovers make their league trip to Harrogate in late season on April 15.

Easter games sees Rovers visit Gillingham on Good Friday (April 7) and host Grimsby on Easter Monday three days later.

Doncaster end the season at Walsall on May 6.

JULY

Sat 30 Bradford City A

AUGUST

Sat 6 Sutton United H

Sat 13 AFC Wimbledon A

Tue 16 Stockport County H

Sat 20 Salford City H

Sat 27 Northampton Town A

SEPTEMBER

Sat 3 Mansfield Town H

Sat 10 Hartlepool United A

Tue 13 Barrow A

Sat 17 Swindon Town H

Sat 24 Crawley Town H

OCTOBER

Sat 1 Rochdale A

Sat 8 Leyton Orient H

Sat 15 Carlisle United A

Sat 22 Crewe Alexandra A

Tue 25 Stevenage H

Sat 29 Gillingham H

NOVEMBER

Sat 5 FA Cup 1

Sat 12 Grimsby Town A

Sat 19 Colchester United A

Sat 26 FA Cup 2

DECEMBER

Sat 3 Walsall H

Sat 10 Newport County A

Sat 17 Harrogate Town H

Mon 26 Tranmere Rovers A

Thu 29 Rochdale H

JANUARY

Sun 1 Carlisle United H

Sat 7 Leyton Orient A

Sat 14 Crawley Town A

Sat 21 Tranmere Rovers H

Sat 28 Mansfield Town A

FEBRUARY

Sat 4 Hartlepool United H

Sat 11 Swindon Town A

Tue 14 Barrow H

Sat 18 Sutton United A

Sat 25 Bradford City H

MARCH

Sat 4 Stockport County A

Sat 11 AFC Wimbledon H

Sat 18 Salford City A

Sat 25 Northampton Town H

APRIL

Sat 1 Crewe Alexandra H

Fri 7 Gillingham A

Mon 10 Grimsby Town H

Sat 15 Harrogate Town A

Tue 18 Stevenage A

Sat 22 Newport County H

Sat 29 Colchester United H

MAY