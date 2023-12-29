Doncaster Rovers 'agree deal' for ex-Wolves and Oldham Athletic man
Rovers boss Grant McCann has made no secret of his desire to strengthen in the January and it appears the club are looking to conduct business as early as possible.
According to Football Insider, Carty has agreed to join Doncaster on loan. If the deal is completed, it will be Carty’s fourth temporary move away from Bolton.
He joined the Trotters in 2022 after the expiration of his contract at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, he has found senior opportunities limited and has played the bulk of his senior football out on loan.
During his first season at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, he had spells with Oldham Athletic and Gateshead. The forward made just a handful of appearances for both but was a first-team regular in his third loan spell away from Bolton.
He joined St Patrick’s Athletic in February, becoming a key figure for the Irish Premier Division side and making appearances in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
It now appears Carty could be linking up with Doncaster, a side plagued by injuries and in need of reinforcement. The League Two strugglers are hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone and have been on the receiving end of some humiliating defeats.
Carty would add depth to a frontline that currently lacks it, as McCann has just Joe Ironside and Mo Faal at his disposal. There is a window in which West Bromwich Albion can recall Faal from his loan spell, although Doncaster are keen for him to stay in South Yorkshire.
Faal and Ironside have contributed 19 goals between them, with Ben Close and Harrison Biggins the closest to their tallies on three goals each.