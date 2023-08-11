Doncaster Rovers have bolstered their attack with the signing of Mo Faal on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion.

The 20-year-old, who stands at 6ft 5ins, has made a handful of senior appearances for the Baggies. He has also gained senior experience out on loan in non-league football with Hereford, AFC Telford United and AFC Fylde.

Faal was born in The Gambia before moving to England and he cut his teeth in football with Sutton Coldfield Town. He stepped into the professional game with the Baggies and made his debut for the club in 2021.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann said: “I’m delighted to get Mo in. He’s a player I’ve watched closely this past year.

Faal has joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan. Image: Heather King/DRFC

“He’s got real physical presence, pace and aggression and a great ability to score goals. He’s a great fit for the way that we play. Mo was part of an AFC Fylde team that won the league so he’s got that determination to win and improve.

“We’ve had to fight off stiff competition from League One and the Scottish Premier League to secure his services.