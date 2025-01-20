Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town’s League Two rivals Barrow have appointed a new head coach.

He left with Barrow sat 17th in the League Two table, closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs.

The club have moved swiftly to appoint a successor, prising Andy Whing from his role as head coach of National League outfit Solihull Moors.

Andy Whing has been prised from his role as head coach of Solihull Moors by Barrow. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The former Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion defender has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal.

He said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for me; I’m really, really excited to be here. As soon as I heard about the interest, I was really excited about it, and after meeting everyone today and having a real warm welcome, it just feels like I’ve got a bunch of really good people, which is brilliant.”

Whing has been joined his former Coventry teammate Craig Pead, who has taken on the role of assistant head coach.

Andy Whing led Solihull Moors to the National League play-off final in 2024. | Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Whing said: “One of the biggest things for me is trying to get that connection with the fans as it’s a massive, massive part of it.

“If you look at my Banbury days and at Solihull, and even my playing days, I think I had a massive connection with every club I’ve been at.”

The 40-year-old will take charge of his first official game on Saturday (January 25), when Barrow face Grimsby Town.