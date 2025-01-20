Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City's League Two rivals appoint ex-Coventry City man as head coach
The Bluebirds recently parted company with former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City coach Stephen Clemence, despite only handing him the reins in May last year.
He left with Barrow sat 17th in the League Two table, closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs.
The club have moved swiftly to appoint a successor, prising Andy Whing from his role as head coach of National League outfit Solihull Moors.
The former Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion defender has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal.
He said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for me; I’m really, really excited to be here. As soon as I heard about the interest, I was really excited about it, and after meeting everyone today and having a real warm welcome, it just feels like I’ve got a bunch of really good people, which is brilliant.”
Whing has been joined his former Coventry teammate Craig Pead, who has taken on the role of assistant head coach.
Whing said: “One of the biggest things for me is trying to get that connection with the fans as it’s a massive, massive part of it.
“If you look at my Banbury days and at Solihull, and even my playing days, I think I had a massive connection with every club I’ve been at.”
The 40-year-old will take charge of his first official game on Saturday (January 25), when Barrow face Grimsby Town.
He will then have his first battle with a Yorkshire side as Barrow boss when the Bluebirds host Doncaster Rovers on January 29.
