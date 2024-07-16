Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City's rivals appoint ex-Swansea City and Birmingham City man as head coach

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 16th Jul 2024, 10:10 BST
Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town's League Two rivals Newport County have unveiled Nelson Jardim as their new head coach.

The Wales-based club have ended their search for a new boss, which started when Graham Coughlan departed the club by mutual consent last month. His successor has now been confirmed as Jardim, who has worked as a coach for the likes of Swansea City and Birmingham City.

He had initially been recruited by the club as a lead coach, a title which has now been amended to reflect his status as the man at the helm. Newport chairman Huw Jenkins said: “One or two matters needed to be discussed and agreed during the last few weeks before this announcement could be confirmed.

“Leaving his young family in Madeira (Portugal) to move to Newport and take up this challenge was a big decision for him to make. The club also needed written confirmation of Nelson’s settled status in the UK, which we have now received.

League Two side Newport County have a new head coach. Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty ImagesLeague Two side Newport County have a new head coach. Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images
League Two side Newport County have a new head coach. Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

“Nelson has made a big impact at Newport County over recent weeks, not only with the staff and players, but he has also been instrumental in helping to bring a strong, positive feel around the club.

“Hopefully today’s update will allow everyone connected to the club from the staff, players and supporters to fully focus on the exciting new season ahead.’’

Jardim worked alongside Paulo Sousa at Swansea and followed him to Leicester City. He later returned to Swansea and worked with various managers, including Paul Clement and Carlos Carvalhal.

Jardim also worked as part of Aitor Karanka’s team at Birmingham and has also led Maritimo B as a number one.

