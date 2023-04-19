DANNY SCHOFIELD felt Doncaster Rovers’ ‘energy and courage’ came too late as they crashed to a fifth defeat in six games.

Jordan Roberts’ 13th-minute strike proved the difference at the Lamex Stadium as third-placed Stevenage Borough extended their unbeaten run to five.

Kyle Hurst came closest for a Rovers side who have now won just one of their last 13 matches but boss Danny Schofield, who made two changes at the break, praised his team’s second-half response after a slow start.

CLOSE CALL: Doncaster Rovers midfielder Kyle Hurst came closest to scoring for his team in a miserable night at Stevenage Picture Tony Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the first half we were poor, we played into Stevenage’s hands and we played to their strengths,” he said.

“For some reason, we couldn’t get the passes in behind their back line and we suffered a lot in terms of the ball coming straight back to us.

“In the second half, I thought we were more spirited and there was a lot more energy and courage from my players.

“They tried to show for the ball more and tried to build the play more, which took their strengths away a little bit. I’m proud of the second-half performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were quicker and showed courage to play football, but we just couldn’t get the goal we wanted.