GRANT McCANN was encouraged by a strong performance from his Doncaster Rovers side at Reading – but their winless streak continues.

Veteran striker Billy Sharp gave Doncaster a 1-0 lead just past the hour mark, but home substitute Kamari Doyle levelled seven minutes later.

“I thought it was a strong performance from us away from home,” said McCann, whose team have now failed to win in seven matches and now sit 12th in the standings and six points off the play-off places.

“Reading have been in decent form but we’ve come here and been really aggressive and strong defensively. We’ve been resolute and shown intent in terms of trying to win the game.

“We had a couple of very good chances in the first half that we didn’t quite take.

“But then we take the one that we got in the second half, though we probably should have scored just before that.

“I was pleased for Billy to put us 1-0 up.

“Then the goal that we conceded, we just got stuck in terms of doing other people’s jobs rather than doing our own.

STRIKE ONE: Billy Sharp opened the scoring for Doncaster Rovers at Reading. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

“Hence why the lad has got free and been able to run with the ball and shoot.

“All in all, though, it’s been a building block for us today. Today was about getting back to what we’re about – our identity.

“I thought that we did that for large parts of the game.”

Reading: Stevens, Abrefa (Yiadom 60), O'Connor (Dorsett 89), Williams, Jacob, Elliott (Doyle 60), Wing, Savage, Kyerewaa, Ehibhatiomhan (O'Mahony 90), Lane (Tuma 90). Unused substitutes: Norcott, Ahmed.