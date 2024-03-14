Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has say on possibility of Hakeeb Adelakun retention

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has remained coy regarding the possibility of winger Hakeeb Adelakun staying at the club.
Published 14th Mar 2024, 15:21 GMT

The 27-year-old joined on loan from Lincoln City in the January transfer window and has been a revelation, registering four goals and four assists across nine league appearances.

His arrival was soon followed by an upturn in form for McCann’s side and with his Lincoln contract up in the summer, he could prove a shrewd free transfer addition.

Chants of ‘sign him up’ among Doncaster fans have made it clear how crucial Adelakun has been to the side but McCann has remained tight-lipped regarding the possibility of extending the winger’s stay.

Hakeeb Adelakun joined Doncaster Rovers on loan from Lincoln City. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the trip to Swindon Town, McCann said: "We have discussions all the time with the board and obviously we're drawing closer to the time when players and agents want to know what's happening with them and their clients.

"As I've said in these interviews for the last few weeks, we want to keep our business in house and work diligently in terms of how we want to build our squad for next season. We've still got 10 games left so we're really focused on taking each game as they come and trying to get as many points as we can."

Although reluctant to offer clues regarding potential summer business, McCann was much more open when it came to giving Adelakun credit for his immediate impact.

He said: “[It was] probably a bit of a baptism of fire for him. Since then, he’s just got his head down, he’s gone to a different level.

"We know what Haks is capable of and what he can bring and how he can do it in our team. We just want him do continue doing it. He’s enjoying it, he has a smile on his face and he's trying things that he probably wouldn't normally try at other clubs. We like that.”

